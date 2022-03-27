JoAnn Brackeen LaFon, 62, of Blossom, Texas, passed away Thursday March 24, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper, Texas, with Brother Mike Fortenberry officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kurt Sampson, Gene Foster, Ricky Davis, Jamie Blount, Jay Daughtrey and Freddy Daughtrey.
JoAnn was born in Paris, Texas, on July 10, 1959, to Mickey Brackeen and Joyce Hanna Brackeen. They have preceded her in death.
JoAnn joined her big sister, Cathey, on a cotton farm and cattle ranch near Cooper, Texas, where her love of the land and the lifestyle developed. After her marriage to Ray LaFon on May 17,1993, they bought land and built a log house in Blossom. JoAnn always had a garden and she loved to ride her horses. She loved her cows, her pets and her privacy. Her strong competitive spirit stayed with her as she played 42 with neighbors, and had many heated chess matches with Ray.
As a girl, if you ever drove by the Brackeen home, JoAnn was outside shooting baskets. That led to her being part of Pat Moses‘ 1977 girls basketball team that won the State Championship, where she was named all state forward. The saying among those who watched JoAnn play was that she had ice water in her veins. After high school JoAnn received a basketball scholarship to Tyler Junior College, where her team won Nationals.
JoAnn never had an art lesson, but she produced many beloved works using her natural talent. She did oils, pastels, chalk, charcoal and pencil drawings. She painted on vintage hand saws, old plows and cowbells as well as canvas.
JoAnn was baptized at Antioch Baptist Church and in the past months her faith brought her great comfort. She faced cancer and other battles with great courage and leaves behind a host of friends from all walks of life who loved her dearly.
Survivors include her husband, Ray LaFon of Blossom, Texas; sister, Cathey Daughtrey and husband, Freddy of Paris, Texas; nephew, Jay Daughtrey and wife, Candice of Paris, Texas; grea-nephew, Kyler Daughtrey; and aunt, Verda Carrington of Sulphur Springs, Texas.
The family requests memorials be made to Maroon & Gray Foundation designated for a girls’ basketball scholarship, P.O. Box 384, Cooper, TX 75432.
As the Texas-Mexico border remains a subject of much debate, Abbott has boasted that the border operation has disrupted drug and human smuggling networks. An investigation by ProPublica, The Texas Tribune and The Marshall Project found Abbott’s claim was based on shifting metrics that included crimes with no connection to the border. Do you think Abbott has done a good job at the border?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.