Although rain chances remain in the forecast, the National Weather Service is allowing its Flash Flood Watch to expire. The watch was in effect for the past two days as bouts of heavy rain came to North Texas, but heavier storms are now expected to the south.
A chance of rain remains in the forecast for the Red River Valley, up to 40%. Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 85. The mostly cloudy skies may remain dry into the overnight as the low falls to around 70, but rain chances return for Friday morning.
There's a 40% chance for rain on the last day of work week, mainly after 10 a.m. The day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 86. Expect humidity to return, pushing our heat index value back to 98 degrees. We'll get a break again overnight with partly cloudy skies and a low of 70.
