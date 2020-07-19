July 16 to July 17
First Responder-Paris
July 16
10:51 to 11:12 a.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
1:37 to 1:53 p.m., 300 Grove St.
2:46 to 2:57 p.m., 420 Grand Ave.
6:41 to 7:27 p.m., 3400 Highway 271 S.
8:37 to 8:45 p.m., 235 27th St. NW.
July 17
12:23 to 12:33 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
Haz-Mat Incident
July 16
6:58 to 7:24 a.m., 1030 Cope Drive.
Public Service
July 16
7:01 to 7:16 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
7:20 to 7:29 a.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
