Fire and rescue

July 16 to July 17

First Responder-Paris

July 16

10:51 to 11:12 a.m., 2915 Carson Lane.

1:37 to 1:53 p.m., 300 Grove St.

2:46 to 2:57 p.m., 420 Grand Ave.

6:41 to 7:27 p.m., 3400 Highway 271 S.

8:37 to 8:45 p.m., 235 27th St. NW.

July 17

12:23 to 12:33 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.

Haz-Mat Incident

July 16

6:58 to 7:24 a.m., 1030 Cope Drive.

Public Service

July 16

7:01 to 7:16 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.

7:20 to 7:29 a.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.

