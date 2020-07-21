Uncertainty. If there were a theme for the 2020-21 school year, uncertainty would certainly be it. School administrators across the state are scrambling to provide families plans for the upcoming school year, but state guidelines and policies are changing rapidly, sometimes in a matter of hours.
Paris ISD administrators say their plan includes asynchronous and in-class learning, a plan with majority backing among Region 8 schools because of its flexibility, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon told trustees Monday during their regular monthly meeting. But the district needs not only Texas Education Agency guidance and approval, it needs more feedback from the families it serves.
Paris ISD issued a survey to families and teachers weeks ago. While more than 300 teachers completed it, just 562 families did, Dixon said.
“(That’s) not a lot of people in our district, so that’s kind of disheartening because it skews your data,” Dixon said, adding most answers came from families of Aikin Elementary School and Paris High School.
Questions asked included an assessment of at-home learning in the spring, access to technology, family preference for in-class or at-home learning, transportation to school and other aspects of public education. Data was obviously skewed in the question about access to technology, Dixon said, because 85% of respondents said their student had access to a device and 90% said they had access to internet, but that’s not true for a majority of students in the district, a fact administrators learned through the at-home conclusion of the 2019-20 school year.
Dixon also warned that the answers given may be outdated because the survey was issued before coronavirus cases began surging in Texas.
Thus far, the plan is to offer asynchronous remote learning and in-class education, although the district is still ironing out how that will work. A once-considered hybrid model that offered a rotating schedule of at-home and in-class education was nixed because of the difficulty in simultaneously tracking four groups of students — two rotating groups of students, one group working entirely at home and one group always in class. Superintendent Paul Jones said the district cannot refuse a family that wants their child in class five days a week in the coming school year.
The asynchronous plan will allow the district to use synchronous learning — that is a teacher hosting a live virtual class — and in-class time, and it provides a buffer for worst case scenarios, such as an outbreak of Covid-19 in class, Dixon said. It will also allow students who are not feeling well to stay home and still get attendance credit if they do the asynchronous work for that day. Students must maintain a 90% attendance rate to graduate to the next grade or to receive their diploma, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Trustee Jenny Wilson worried that maintaining two classes — one in school and one at home — for the school year would mean double work for a teacher. Jones said the district will do everything it can to keep teachers from overworking. How attendance is counted through asynchronous learning will help because teachers can report attendance weekly. Students need only to enter the Google Classroom and do the work, complete an assignment or have an interaction with a teacher to get attendance credit, Dixon said.
Jones said implementing asynchronous learning is easier at lower grades because of the availability of teachers. For instance, Aikin has 10 first-grade teachers and one can be assigned to at-home learning while the rest have in-class students. But the availability of teachers diminishes in higher grades, where students don’t have an assigned teacher and instead switch classes and teachers all day.
The challenge, Jones said, is the district doesn’t know if it needs to plan asynchronous learning for 20 kids or 1,000 kids.
Another challenge will be testing, Dixon said. The state has told the district it could offer proctored testing on campus, although another option would be virtual proctoring. Trustee Mihir Pankaj said he took tests in medical school that were virtually proctored, and “it worked really well.”
While administrators assured trustees a district plan will be in place in time for the school year, Dixon said it will depend on the responses of families and TEA approval. Although the state won’t allow the district to make families commit to an education plan until two weeks before school starts, Dixon said Paris ISD will send questions to families early in hopes of quickly getting enough answers back to help develop the plan.
In other business, trustees approved the hiring of Kadijah Cash as a Crockett Intermediate School math teacher, and the resignations of Jared Cronk, Parish High School band teacher; Ray Cromwell, Paris High School science teacher; Janet Dickey, Paris High School science teacher; David Monds, a teacher at Crockett; and Lalonna West, an Aikin Elementary reading coach.
