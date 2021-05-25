Ella Amis has been named the recipient of Success Center for Learning’s annual Scholarship for Success. For the 22nd year, Success Center has offered a scholarship to a graduating high school senior who has attended Success Center. A committee reviewed all applications to select the recipient of this year’s $500 scholarship.
Amis acknowledges Success Center for Learning as the foundation for all of her academic achievements. She began attending Success Center in the middle of first grade. At that time, she was struggling with reading and writing and was behind her friends in comprehension. After a year of instruction at Success Center, not only had Amis caught up to her peers, she had surpassed them. In second grade, she was reading at a fifth grade level and had the highest reading level in her class.
Amis was able to maintain a high level throughout the rest of her school career, which allowed her to be placed in advanced English classes. Now about to graduate high school, she already has six hours of college credits in English alone.
Some of Amis’s other high school accomplishments and activities include National Honor Society, Texas Scholar, Beta, Student Council, Musical Theatre, Theatre President, One Act Play, Choir, athletics and FCA. After graduation, Ella will be attending Texas Christian University to work towards a master’s degree in speech pathology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.