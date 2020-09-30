Dovonna Marie Hayes, 40, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, in Life Care Center in Plano, Texas.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at New Life Tabernacle Apostolic Church, with Pastor Webb serving as eulogist. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery under the direction of Brownrigg Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also, the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Bonnie's Chapel at Brownrigg Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
She was born in Titus County, to the parents of Donald Scales and Hazel Wooten on June 20, 1980.
She leaves to mourn, her mother, Hazel Wooten; two sons, Dovonne’ Lawrence Farmer and Jordan Aleczander Hayes; one daughter, Gabriana Nicole Hayes; her brother, Devolh Scales; and a host of nieces and nephews.
