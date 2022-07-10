Bobby J. Clack was born in Caldwell, Texas, on Aug. 13, 1930, to Clematis Clack “Buck” and Lilly Mae Clack. He entered Heaven’s gates on July 5, 2022.
Bobby loved spending time on the golf course and playing dominoes. He was a member of Maxey Baptist Church and enjoyed his Sunday mornings with his church family.
Bobby was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Winn; and sons, Randy Clack and Stephen Cason.
He is survived by his wife, Delores; his children and family, Gary Clack and wife, Barbara, David Clack and wife, Teresa, Bobby Clack Jr. and wife, Kim, Gene Cason Jr. and wife, Lana, and daughter Amanda Cooper and husband, Bryan.
Bobby was blessed with many grandchildren and their spouses, Gary Clack Jr., Richard Clack and wife, Meghan, Robert Clack, Jeremy Cason, Zack Cooper and wife, Randi, Katy Maddox and husband, Justin, Jacob Cooper and Jennifer and husband, Corey. His family continued to grow with 12 great-grandchildren.
He is loved and will be missed by all that knew him.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit brightholland
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.