Clack.jpg

Bobby J. Clack was born in Caldwell, Texas, on Aug. 13, 1930, to Clematis Clack “Buck” and Lilly Mae Clack. He entered Heaven’s gates on July 5, 2022.

Bobby loved spending time on the golf course and playing dominoes. He was a member of Maxey Baptist Church and enjoyed his Sunday mornings with his church family.

Bobby was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Winn; and sons, Randy Clack and Stephen Cason.

He is survived by his wife, Delores; his children and family, Gary Clack and wife, Barbara, David Clack and wife, Teresa, Bobby Clack Jr. and wife, Kim, Gene Cason Jr. and wife, Lana, and daughter Amanda Cooper and husband, Bryan.

Bobby was blessed with many grandchildren and their spouses, Gary Clack Jr., Richard Clack and wife, Meghan, Robert Clack, Jeremy Cason, Zack Cooper and wife, Randi, Katy Maddox and husband, Justin, Jacob Cooper and Jennifer and husband, Corey. His family continued to grow with 12 great-grandchildren.

He is loved and will be missed by all that knew him.

Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.

To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit brightholland

funeralhome.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.