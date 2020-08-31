Michael Paul McCarty, affectionately known as Mike, Potsie and “Iron Mike” passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, in Plano Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 (family only please).
He was born on June 9, 1974, in Paris Texas, a son of Carion McCarty, she preceded him in death, and Roy McCarty.
He attended NLISD graduating in 1992. He served in the United States Army from 1993 to 1997 where he received the National Defense Service Medal and Expert Marksman Badge.
He was united in holy matrimony to Mandi McCarty on March 16, 2009.
Loved ones who remain are his wife, Mandi McCarty; children, Christian McCarty, Jayden McCarty, Gabriel Haley and Addisyn McCarty; parents, Roy (Elouise) McCarty, Dick and Peggy Frierson (in-laws); siblings, Ronald (Keena) Randle, Sonia (John) Ellis, Dareyl McCarty, Jarvis McCarty, Jaret McCarty, Eric McCarty, Kasey (Shunta) Ricks, La’Shonda (Donnell) Barnett, La’Tonya McCarty, Craig Douglas, Vickie (Mac) Dillard, Steve Douglas, Tammy Johnson, Matt “Amelia” Frierson (in-laws); 35 nieces and nephews; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank those who have called, text and prayed for us during this difficult time.
