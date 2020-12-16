Edward Kyle Russell III, of The Woodlands passed away on Dec. 10, 2020
Edward Kyle Russell III was born on Sept. 1, 1942, in Clarksville, Texas, to Josephine Bowers and E. K. Russell Jr.
Kyle attended school in Clarksville, graduating from high school there in 1960. He attended Paris Junior College and The University of Texas before transferring to North Texas State University, where he graduated in 1964 with a degree in Business. He immediately went to work for Shell Oil and remained a 'one-company man,' a loyal employee of 34 years. During his career he worked in Tulsa, Dallas, Babylon, New York, Atlanta, Georgia, Houston and Midland.
In Midland, Kyle met Janet Foster, and they were married on June 27, 1992. While working there, Kyle was very active in the Rotary club and facilitated an international project in which several Rotary clubs in West Texas assisted a Lion's Club in Ojinaga, Mexico, by providing building materials, school supplies, furniture, household items, and medical supplies. These donations filled over eight semi-tractor trucks and helped equip an orphanage compound for street children and young, homeless teens.
When transferred back to Houston, Kyle and Janet settled in The Woodlands, Texas. The Woodlands United Methodist Church was their home for worship and the place where many deep friendships developed. Kyle was very involved in numerous church ministries: ElderRide, mission trips to Guatemala and Juarez, and Quest Men's Fellowship. He directed the church's blood drives for 22 years. A certificate from the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center recognizes his efforts in helping save and sustain 41,007 lives through 13,484 donations. Kyle personally gave 185 units during his lifetime.
Kyle is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gene Russell.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Kirk Russell and his wife, Kelly and their son, Nolan Russell; son, Justin Russell and his wife, Diane; his sister, Anne Russell Evetts and Doug Evetts and their son, Chris Evetts; and his first wife, Sylvia Fodge Russell. He is also survived by his step-daughters, Mary Foster-DeSimone and Jennifer Foster; and Mary's daughter, Sara.
If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the following: The Mission Fund at TWUMC Foundation at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, Tx 77380 or The National Parks Conservation Association, 777 6th St. NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001-3723.
Due to the need for limited gatherings because of health concerns, there will be a family memorial service at The Woodlands United Methodist Church on Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. The service will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?y=5GSsxDeGwQ4
