The top 16 Lamar County spellers competed in the Virtual Lamar County Spelling Bee on Feb. 10. Paris Junior High School eighth-grader Nicole Octavio was named champion.
Nicole advances to the Golden Chick Dallas Regional Spelling Bee, to be held online within the testing window March 19. Due to the Covid-19 challenges, Nicole will complete her Regional Level OTP test online at Paris Junior High. The Golden Chick Dallas Regional Spelling Bee is open to fourth through eighth grade public, private, charter and home school students within the 350 county Dallas region.
The top two participants from the Golden Chick Dallas Regional Spelling Bee will then advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June.
