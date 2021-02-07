North Lamar ISD will conduct a public hearing on the district’s state mandated annual accountability report, and trustees are expected to call a May 1 bond election when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
In relation to the proposed bond election, trustees are expected to retain law firms Haynes & Boone and Powell Law Group to provide specialized legal services for the issuance of public securities.
Other agenda items include a financial report information on an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant. Trustees are to call a trustee election for May 1 and approve a joint agreement between the district and the City of Paris with regards to the administration of the election.
The board is to meet in executive session to discuss personnel matters and to consider a three-year superintendent contract. Action, if any, will be taken when trustees return to open session.
