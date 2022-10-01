Danny Glen Blount, of Paris, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
He blessed this earth and the lives of so many for 70 years.
Danny was born to the late Bobby Lee and Hazel Louella Blount on May 2, 1952 in Gurdon, Arkansas.
He began his career in the air conditioning and refrigeration industry in 1974 in Arlington, Texas, which became his lifelong passion. While in Arlington, he met and fell in love with Pamela Robertson. They married and moved to Grants, New Mexico, where he started his first business. In 1980, they settled in Paris, Texas where he continued his career as founder and owner of D&P Contractors.
Danny was a determined and hard-working man. He was a brilliant problem solver and never shied away from a challenging job. He was fearless and bold, and would stop at nothing to accomplish a task, often going above and beyond what was necessary. He loved to teach and share his knowledge with others to help and see them succeed. As a former customer once said, “Dan was the most aggravating person I have ever met, but he sure knew his refrigeration!” He was a man that treated his employees like family and a man that never met a stranger.
He was a light that reminded us of the importance of diligence, dedication and integrity. His legacy lives on in the love of his beloved wife and the instilment of his most treasured qualities in his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Gayle Blount; his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Jonathan Blount and Julie Anne Blount; his daughter and son-in-law, Katherine Blount Dieringer and Derek Weldon Dieringer; his five grandchildren, Dani Alyse Blount, Adyson Claire Blount, Olivia Jolee Blount, Margaret Ann Dieringer and Tucker Ray Dieringer; his brothers, Bobby Blount and Jerry Blount; and his sister, Debra Laney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Lee and Hazel Louella Blount; and his brother, Larry Blount.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cottage Farms, 9262 Farm Road 79, Sumner, TX 75486, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022.
