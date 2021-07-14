Lorayne Hughes Goodwin, 100, passed away on July 12, 2021.
Lorayne was born on April 30, 1921, in Belk, Lamar County, Texas, to Oscar B. and Essie Parsons Hughes.
She graduated as valedictorian of Paris High School and Paris Junior College. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1942 from Texas State College for Women (now Texas Woman’s University) and did post-graduate work at Oklahoma City University.
During World War II, she married Aubrey A. Goodwin, and they enjoyed 62 years together before his sudden death in 2004. During their retirement years they traveled extensively and were avid bridge players.
She taught school for 19 years in Paris, El Paso and Oklahoma City. With her husband she established the Professional Hearing Aid Center in Austin and worked as office manager until the business was sold in 1981 and they moved to Fort Worth. In 2017 she moved to Georgetown, Texas to be closer to her daughter.
She was a member of Fort Worth First United Methodist Church, the Twosome Class, United Methodist Women and several bridge clubs.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters, Wilma Lovelace, Malone Love and Maila Prosser; brother, Joel B. Hughes.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherrill McCullough, of Georgetown, Texas; grandsons, Matt McCullough and wife, Julie, of Round Rock, Texas, Mike McCullough and wife, Laura, of Auburn, California; great-grandchildren, Kristen and Zachary McCullough, of Round Rock, Texas and Julia and Jake McCullough, of Auburn, California; niece, Joella Lucas and husband, Carl; nephew, Brad Hughes and special friend, Michael Singer, all of Belk, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Paris, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mission Fund or Foundation Fund of First United Methodist Church, 800 W. Fifth St., Fort Worth, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.