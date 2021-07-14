Lorayne Hughes Goodwin

Texas House and Senate lawmakers are considering identical bills, SB 6 and HB 2, that would change how and if people can be released from jail before their criminal cases are resolved. The bills also would ban the release of those accused of violent crimes unless they had enough cash, as well as restrict charitable groups’ ability to pay to get people out of jail, according to The Texas Tribune. While opponents say the bills would create an overreliance on cash that’s unfair to people who are poor, supporters say reform is needed to keep violent and habitual offenders from being released on low-cash bonds. Is Texas in need of bail reform?

