NAME:
Peyton Holland
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/18: Holland came up huge for the Lady Mustangs last week. In two matches, she finished with a total of 23 kills, nine aces, a pair of blocks and 22 digs. Seven of those aces came against Grand Saline, as did 14 of her digs.
NAME:
Brooks Morrison
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/18: Morrison was sensational on Friday. He racked up 280 total yards of offense against Redwater, scoring three touchdowns in the process. On the other side of the ball Morrison was able to nab an interception as well.
NAME:
Claude Scales
SCHOOL:
Detroit
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/18: Though it came in a losing effort, Scales was utterly sensational for the Eagles on Friday. The senior racked up 27 tackles. He also made an impact on the other side of the ball, scoring one of his team’s two toucdhowns on a 40-yard run.
NAME:
Hannah Titlow
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/18: Titlow was tremendous in a pair of Pantherette victories last week. Against Pleasant Grove, she tallied 15 kills and 11 digs. She then followed it up with 12 kills and 14 digs against Paris.
