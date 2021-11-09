Texas Department of Transportation officials announced a project to upgrade drainage structures and guard and bridge rail on Loop 286 around Paris will begin Nov. 15.
Contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC was granted 251 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $3.1 million. The contractor will set construction barricades beginning on Nov. 8, and the target completion date for this work is winter 2023.
Contractor crews will upgrade drainage structures and guard and bridge rail to current design standards around State Loop 286, a distance of approximately 15.5 miles. The contractor anticipates starting work at the intersection of the loop and Highway 82 West and working northward; following the loop until the work is completed, officials said.
Officials said this project will require occasional temporary lane closures while the work is underway. Some long-term, overnight lane closures will occur when bridge rail work is being performed.
Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
