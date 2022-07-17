Linda Kay Baxter Lay, 78, of Bonham, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Texoma Medical Center, in Sherman, Texas, with her husband Doug by her side.
Linda was born in Paris, Texas, on Oct. 17, 1943, to Charlie T. and Tiny Ruth Norrell Baxter. She married Douglas F. Lay on Oct. 26, 1970, in Paris, Texas. She worked as a housekeeper for Woodmore Nursing Home.
Roden-Pryor Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for Linda on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Long Cemetery in Powderly, Texas, with Matthew Kelley officiating.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Doug Lay; three daughters, Lisa Rozell and husband, James, Tammy Bryan and husband, Jim, and Jennifer Lay. Also, granddaughter, Katrina Brown; grandson, Dustin Holbert; great-grandson, Hayden Gray; and brother, Dwayne Baxter.
