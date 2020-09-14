Mr. Mario J. Knight Sr., 38 years old, of Bogata, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Zion Traveler Baptist Church, 501 S. Walnut St., Clarksville, TX, with Pastor P.A. Porchia officiating. Viewing will be on Thursday, Sept.17, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church Street, Clarksville, TX. Please wear a mask for your protection as well as for others.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
