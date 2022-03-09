Paris police responded to a parking lot accident in the 500 block of East Houston Street at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of a Dodge Journey had backed into a parked vehicle and left the scene. The driver of the Journey then circled the block and returned to the scene. The driver, a 27-year-old Clarksville man, was believed to be intoxicated. Officers saw an infant in the back seat of the vehicle. The man was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 in the vehicle. He was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris charged with multiple drug counts
A 36-year-old Paris man was found walking in the 10 block of 17th Street SW at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday. The officer recognized the man and knew he had an outstanding parole violation warrant. When the officer attempted to place him under arrest, the man ran. The officer tried to apprehend him, and a struggle ensued. The man was seen throwing an object into a grassy area. The item was found to be a baggie containing 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said.
The man was apprehended and found to be in possession of more suspected methamphetamine, and a baggie that contained blue pills that he did not have a prescription for. He was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance for the methamphetamine, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance for the pills, tampering with or fabricating evidence, resisting arrest, along with the parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Brookston woman faces drug possession charge
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday for a defective tail light. The driver, a 24-year-old Brookston woman, was found to be in possession of 1 gram of suspected THC. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest
At 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 7th Street NW for a defective tail light violation. The driver, a 51-year-old Lamar County man, was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 64 calls for service and arrested seven people Tuesday.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
