A Lamar County jury Tuesday convicted Jared Lawson, 35, of Paris, of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact after a full day of evidence and about three hours of deliberations, First Assistant District Attorney Benjamin I. Kaminar said.
Lawson was sentenced to a total of 65 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He must serve a total of 32 ½ years before being eligible for parole.
“The defendant molested a friend’s seven-year old daughters, including one child with special needs,” Kaminar said. Clutching stuffed animals and dressed in matching outfits, the twin girls described their abuse for the jury as the final witnesses in the state’s case-in-chief.
“Despite his threats to kill their mother if they told anyone, these two brave young girls faced their abuser in court,” Kaminar said.
The jury heard testimony from the victims, their family members, law enforcement, an expert in child sexual abuse, and a sexual assault nurse examiner. The jury was also presented with testimony from a third child Lawson had molested.
Lawson testified in his own defense and told the jury each of his three victims was lying about their abuse at his hands.
“This jury gave these young children the justice they desired and deserved,” Assistant District Attorney Erin Lewis said. “These victims are some of the most vulnerable members of our community and this jury believed their stories and spoke for them with their verdict.”
Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said, “Once again, our citizens have shown that they will hold child predators accountable. Their verdict sends a message that they will protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Sixth District Court Judge Wes Tidwell heard the case, and Kaminar and Lewis prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. Attorney Jerry Coyle represented Lawson.
