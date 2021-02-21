Willie Joe James, 92, of Cooper, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Willie Joe lived a long and wonderful life. He was lovingly known by his family as Daddy Pop. He was born in Houston, May 4, 1928, and soon moved to Delta County where he grew up in Klondike. Willie Joe was the son of Printess James and Bernice Moore James.
Willie Joe and Virgie Mae Cockrum were married on Sept. 23, 1946, in Cooper. This was the beginning of a beautiful 70 year marriage that was strong in faith, love and happiness. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
Willie Joe entered the United States Army/Airforce in 1946 and served to the end of the war. He served in the ground crew that kept our planes flying. He was stationed in the South Pacific and was also part of the battalion that helped clean up the devastation of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima Japan.
Willie Joe worked for Rockwell International in Sulphur Springs as a general manager for more than 30 years. He was an excellent mechanic, loved working on cars and could fix anything.
He also served as Post Commander of the American Legion in Cooper for several years.
Willie Joe and Virgie enjoyed raising Brahman cattle, one of which was shown by son David and awarded Reserve Grand Champion at the Houston Livestock show in 1979.
Willie Joe was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church where he and Virgie served on numerous committees and loved supporting their church.
Willie Joe and Virgie enjoyed many vacations together, making wonderful memories along the way. They visited every state in the U.S. except Alaska.
Willie Joe is survived by his three children; Charlotte Fryhover and her husband, Tom, of Prosper, Rickey Joe James and wife, Jane, of Hurst and David James and wife, Sandy, of Melissa. Also, eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Rosa Lee Gregory, of Holliday.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virgie, his parents, and two sisters, Frances Louise Wilson of Centerville and Melvanda Smith of Sulphur Springs.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. at the Delta Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dean Eudy officiating. Interment will follow at the Peerless Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Jeff Fryhover, David James Jr., Rick James, Michael James, Mason Fryhover, David Denton, Cole Carroll, Tim Carroll and Alford Echols.
Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. The family asks that you please wear your mask and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Willie Joe and Virgie James. to Peerless Cemetery C/O David James Jr. 5468 County Rd. 4744, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.
You may pay your respects online at deltafuneralhome.com.
