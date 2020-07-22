Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has warned the state is looking at a $4.6 billion shortfall in revenue as the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices take a toll on the economy. Sales tax revenues for the state also are down, though they are up across the Red River Valley. Much of that success has come from successful shop local campaigns. Have you supported a locally owned business recently?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.