Patricia Earlene Perkins Ainsworth was born on Aug. 18, 1940, in Monahans, Texas.
She stepped into the waiting arms of her loving Lord and Savior on Jan. 9, 2021, in Plano, Texas.
She was born to Luther and Lela Perkins who have preceded her in death. Her brother, James Perkins also preceded her in death.
She met and married Marion Ainsworth, when she attended East Texas State College (now Texas A&M-Commerce). They were married for 52 years and raised three daughters, Treva LaJaunie, Tricia Chalaire and Laci Northam.
Marion preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2014.
Pat was a teacher at Cooper ISD for over 50 years where she touched the lives of so many children. She could teach anyone to read. People would often ask her when she was going to retire, to which she would respond “When I’m not making a difference anymore.” This must be why she never retired, she always made a difference.
She loved her Lord and Savior and always lived her life in a way that brought glory to Him. She was kind and caring to everyone she met. She always said that no one should have to tell you that they were a Christian…she never had to tell anyone. She lived the life of a true Christian every day of her life.
Pat loved and adored her family. She was a wonderful wife, mom, Nonna and mother-in-law. She always said when her girls got married, she didn’t lose her daughters, she gained three sons. She loved Randy, Tommy and Lance and they loved her. When her nine precious grandchildren came along, everyone realized that being a grandmother was what she was made for. She left them with so many wonderful memories and so much love. Her love, strength, sense of humor, intelligence and sense of adventure created a wonderful and loving family which will be her legacy for years to come.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Treva LaJaunie and Randy, of Wylie, Texas, Tricia Chalaire and Tommy, of Paris, Texas and Laci Northam and Lance, of Paris, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler LaJaunie, of Wylie, Texas, Whitney LaJaunie, of Austin, Texas, Hayden LaJaunie, of Wylie, Texas, Grant Chalaire, Luke Chalaire, Case Chalaire, Hayes Chalaire, Emma Northam and Lola Northam, all of Paris, Texas. Also surviving Pat, are her sisters-in-law, Pattie Perkins, of Conroe, Texas, Kay Moore and husband, Lenton, of Commerce and Kathy Shaffer, of Klondike, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat will be missed more than anyone can imagine but we look forward to a glorious reunion with her in Heaven someday.
Services for Pat will be held on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. at New Hope Church Family Life Center, 1301 SW 8th St. Cooper, Texas.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m., with Butch Burns officiating.
The family would like to thank the Cooper ISD administration, faculty, staff and school board for all of their love and support during the past year.
Memorials may be made in Pat’s name to New Hope Church or the Delta County Library.
You may pay your respects online at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
