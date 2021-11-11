Buck Lee Williams, 71, of Powderly, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.
Buck, the son of J. C. Williams and Betty Howes Williams, was born on May 10, 1950, in Zavalla, Texas.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Buck was trained as a boat motor mechanic, and for many years, he owned and operated his repair shop. It was during these years that Buck made many lifelong friends. He was known far and near for his excellence as a mechanic.
His parents; and three brothers, Pete, David and Jerome Williams, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Shannon Williams, whom he married in 1971; a daughter, Angie Williams; a grandson, Christopher Crouch; a great-grandson, Crosby Crouch; and two brothers, Don Williams and Buddy Williams; along with a host of friends.
