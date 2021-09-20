Death Notices For Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ernest Spradling, 60, of Talco, died on Sept. 16, 2021; Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.Ronald Dale Smith,70, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma died on Sept. 16, 2021; Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Keith Jackson, 57, of Blossom, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.Eldon W. Gaddy, 86, of Powderly, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Tahlequah Oklahoma Ronald Dale Smith Death Notice Ernest Spradling Keith Jackson Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11 Paris ISD trustees issue statement on Paxton's mask restraining order Nearly 2 million people in Texas are overdue for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekDeath Notices For Thursday, September 16, 2021Paris ISD trustees issue statement on Paxton's mask restraining orderParis ISD responds to mask court order, strongly encourages mask wearingNorth Lamar ISD trustees debate improvement planLamar County extends Covid-19 disaster declarationKent WrightJudy Gail Ellermann HillPOLICE BRIEFS: Police charge woman in purse theft caseMarilyn Jo Harvey Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCannon Harold Pate (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.