The Rev. Garry Brown, 70, of Paris, Texas passed away on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church, with the Rev. Lance Mann as pastor and with the Rev. Billy Hill serving as eulogist and the Rev. Lawrence Dangerfield serving as officiant.
Interment will follow in Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
The Rev. Garry Wayne Brown was born to the parents of the late Willie and Fannie Lois Brown on April 24, 1950 and was the fourth of six siblings.
Pastor Brown believed the Good News and accepted Christ at an early age at Olive Branch Baptist Church.
He received his formal education in the Paris Independent School District and graduated from Paris High School in 1968. After graduation he attended Paul Quinn College in Waco, Texas for two years. He was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and was asked to go to Texas College to help with organizing a chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity at Texas College in Tyler, Texas.
After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas College, he met and married the apple of his eye, Renita Brown.
After retiring from a successful career in the Texas Department of Transportation, he and Renita continued their work as a special team that loved the Lord and enjoyed worshipping and serving together. She continued her successful full time career as an outstanding teacher at TG Givens but the Rev. and Mrs. Brown were completely sold out for the Lord.
Rev. Brown was called to preach and preached his first sermon at Denton Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, Texas in 1995. Later, he was called to the pastorage of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Grant, Oklahoma.
He and Renita were very dedicated, faithful, caring, and totally committed to the church and the work at hand. He served on various committees and in several offices for the South Central District of Oklahoma.
Rev. Brown was preceded in death by his sweet, lovable and very, very smart wife, Renita; his parents, Willie and Fannie Brown; both sets of his grandparents, Willie and Malinda Wallace and Johnny and Cora Johnson; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John Paul and Betty Brown.
His favorite passage of Scripture was 2Corinthians 12:1-10 and Ecclesiastes 7:1.
“Hallelujah! Hallelujah!” was often the opening praise for his many sermons. He was well prepared to hear his name being called to enter Eternity. It was on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Remington Rehabilitation Center that the Rev. Garry Wayne Brown was called home to the Lord.
Those who remain to cherish his memory are his only brother, Billy (Jane) Brown, of Paris, Texas; his four sisters, Annie Lois (the Rev. Arthur Murrell) King, of Dallas, Texas, Ivory (Supt. Rev. Johnny) Tillman, of Tyler, Texas, Janice (Russell) Hornsby, of Dallas, Texas, Stephanie (Michael) Lee, of Paris, Texas; and sister/cousin, Linda (Charles) Leali, of Denver, Colorado. Also, his special sister-in-law, Sheila Brown Moore; brothers-in-law, Michael Brown and Glen Brown; Godsons, Jamal Hill, Bill Hill, Daniel Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and The Word of Life Church Family and Pastor and First Lady the Rev. Billy and Linda Hill and The Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and family and Pastor and First Lady Lawrence and Jackie Dangerfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.