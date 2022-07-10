Paul Ray Duke, 82, of Hugo, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Medical City-Plano.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 9 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Forest Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. John Griswood officiating. A formal visitation will not be scheduled.
Mr. Duke, the son of Kewen Worth Duke and Mary Billingsley Duke, was born March 4, 1940, in Roxton, Texas.
He graduated from Roxton High School. His career in construction began in Dallas following high school, and he spent many years working before his retirement.
He was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church in Powderly.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; three granddaughters, Sarah Virginia Smallwood, Rachel Lynn Smallwood and Laramie Rene Smallwood; and three brothers, John Harvey Duke, Brian Duke and James Pat Duke.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jeanne Johnson Duke, whom he married on July 8, 1961, building 61 years of family and memories; two children, Perry Wayne Duke and wife, Cathey Sue, and Jenny Lynn Duke Smallwood and husband, Cliff; a grandson, Stuart Chase Smallwood; a sister, Laverne Griffin; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
