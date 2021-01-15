Ramona Etchieson

Ramona “Mona” Etchieson, 75, of Powderly, Texas, transcended unto her Heavenly Home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center, in Paris, Texas.
She was born in May, 1945, in Unger Oklahoma, to Jennings Bryant Goodwin and Lula Leddy Goodwin.
Mona, as many family and friends called her, was gifted and creative in many ways. It was amazing how she could take the ordinary and put her own personal flair to it and make it beautiful and special. When given the chance to express herself she was happy.
Ramona was an avid bowler. She started bowling at Paris Bowling Lanes for the exercise but gained a love for the game. She made many friends over the years that were like her second family. She was currently in the fall league.
Ramona graduated from Paris Junior College and went on to become a licensed Dietitian and opened the first Diet Center of Paris.
What stood out about Mona the most was her genuine love for people. She was a Christian first and foremost. She tirelessly gave of herself to others, whether a little gift, or a sack of groceries, she seldom came to see you empty handed. She spent countless hours counseling with people of all faiths and all walks of life. Jubilee Ministries L.L.C. was birthed from her years of dedication.
Ramona is survived by her two sons, Darrell Scott and Douglas Gene McCloure, of Powderly; granddaughter, Taylor Paige McCloure, of Wichita Falls, Texas; grandson, Cameron McCloure; and great-granddaughter, Aubri McCloure, of Paris; three sisters, Juanita Young and Aquilla Nash, of Longview, Texas and Linda Gail Mills, of Paris, Texas. And many dearly loved nieces, nephews, extended family members and precious friends.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Etchieson; her father, Jennings B. Goodwin, mother, Lula Leddy Goodwin; brothers, Lloyd, O’Dell and Howard Goodwin; also her ex-husband and children’s father, Gene McCloure.
Due to the CoronaVirus Pandemic a date for the Memorial Celebration of Ramona’s eternal reign with the Father has not been set at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the Etchieson family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
