Paris police responded to a welfare concern in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:33 a.m. Friday. Officers found a woman sitting in a vehicle, and she appeared to be asleep behind the steering wheel. The vehicle was running, police said.
After waking the woman, officers suspected she was intoxicated. During the investigation, the woman was found to be in possession of two unidentified pills and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
Jeanne Marie Thompson, 47, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police charge man with meth possession
Paris Police responded to a possible narcotics violation call in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286 at 12:13 a.m. Sunday. Officers found two men standing behind a closed business and recognized one as Thomas Dale Wells, 32. Wells walked away from the officer before being detained and then returned to the officer.
The officer found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine where Wells had walked to. Police said Wells told them he had been in possession of the narcotic before walking away from the officer. Wells was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Bicyclist charged with meth possession
Paris Police stopped two people who were riding bicycles in the 1900 block of Pine Bluff St at 2:39 a.m. Monday. Neither of the bicycles were properly equipped with lighting as required by law.
During the stop, 25-year-old Shane Bradley Andrew Ellis, of Paris, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Ellis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
The other bicyclist was released.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest
Police stopped a vehicle in the 2000 block of East Cherry Street at 8:53 p.m. Sunday for a defective light. The passenger, 21-year-old Summer Dekeria Woodson, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging her with abandoning or endangering a child by intent or knowledge or recklessness or criminal negligence. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in June 2020.
Woodson was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating stolen vehicle report
At 3:18 a.m. Monday, police assisted the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation and made contact with the owner of a vehicle suspected of fleeing from a deputy. The owner said they had possibly left the keys in the vehicle and had last seen it at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The owner reported the vehicle as stolen.
The incident is under investigation.
Police called to reported forgery
Paris Police responded to a forgery report in the 900 block of Clarksville Street at 6:10 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a woman entered the store and attempted to cash a check on a local business. The check was found to be on a fraudulent account, and the woman left the scene before the officers arrived.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 248 calls for service and arrested nine people during the weekend.
