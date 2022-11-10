Editor’s note: An engagement ring thought lost forever among debris after an EF-4 tornado swept through the northern part of Lamar County on Friday is now on the finger of its intended recipient, and the account of a happy ending to an otherwise tragic event is making the rounds on national media.

Once the debris is cleared and rebuilding begins on the property where Lauren Patterson and Dakota Hudson live near Caviness, the couple hopes to plan for a wedding next year.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

