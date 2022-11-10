Editor’s note: An engagement ring thought lost forever among debris after an EF-4 tornado swept through the northern part of Lamar County on Friday is now on the finger of its intended recipient, and the account of a happy ending to an otherwise tragic event is making the rounds on national media.
Once the debris is cleared and rebuilding begins on the property where Lauren Patterson and Dakota Hudson live near Caviness, the couple hopes to plan for a wedding next year.
As reported both on social media and regional media, the couple hopes their story will bring attention to the outpouring of community support for those affected by the tornado and the continued need for months to come as families affected by the early fall storm begin to put their lives back together.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday updated the storm to EF-4 classification with winds up to 170 mph. The tornado was on the ground for nearly 26 miles and reached a maximum width of ¾ mile while causing widespread damage to an estimated 80 structures with 11 injuries reported, some severe.
An engagement ring thought lost forever is now on the finger of its intended recipient, and Lauren Patterson and Dakota Hudson are planning for a wedding next year.
“When Dakota told me the rings he had for me were gone, I told him that it didn’t matter, because all I wanted was him,” Lauren Patterson said Wednesday afternoon as she recalled the events of Nov. 4 when an EF-4 tornado destroyed the home where she lives with her fiance and his father, Tim Hudson, on CR 32500 in Caviness.
In an effort to hide the rings until the perfect time for a proposal, Dakota Hudson had taken them to a house his father is building on the back side of their property.
About 85% finished, the new structure is now destroyed, and the main house where the three sought shelter, was lifted from its foundation and severely damaged.
On Tuesday, a Paris Junior College softball player found the ring as she and her teammates helped with debris cleanup.
The team randomly selected the Hudson site from a list of addresses obtained from a command center set up by Lamar County Emergency Management to coordinate volunteer efforts.
“Something just led me to look in this one spot,” Kate Rainey said as she explained that a ring box had been found earlier, which gave some idea of a general area where the ring might be.
“I was digging with my hands in the mud when I felt something circular, and sure enough it was the ring. I gave it to Dakota and he rinsed it off with some water from a bottle and took the ring over to Lauren and got down on one knee.
“The whole team was cheering because we had been looking like crazy to find that ring,” Rainey said. “We were really excited to see him propose. It was really cool.”
Grateful for the help received from the community and grateful to be alive, Lauren Patterson described Friday’s events.
“We had just gotten home and Dakota’s dad said the pressure was dropping and we needed to take cover,” she said. “We ran to the bathroom and by the time we were inside, the tornado was already on top of our house. It sounded like a freight train and we could feel our house being lifted completely off its slab. As the tornado began to lift the house, we became weightless. It all lasted about a minute, but it seemed like an eternity.”
In shock as they emerged to access the damage, Patterson said they immediately began checking on neighbors.
“We went from house to house looking to make sure everybody was accounted for,” Patterson said. “And a little later, Dakota came to me and broke down as he told me the rings were gone. I told him it didn’t matter as long as I have him.”
