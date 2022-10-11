Lamar County Courthouse Stock

Commissioners on Monday approved a property tax abatement for a storage component addition at the planned Mockingbird Solar Center in western Lamar County that will now bring in $6.7 million to county coffers in lieu of property taxes over a 10 year period.

Jeff G. Snowden of Capex Consulting Group in Frisco represented Mockingbird Solar before the court in bringing the news of the $142.4 million battery storage facility addition to the $406 million solar farm previously announced.

