Commissioners on Monday approved a property tax abatement for a storage component addition at the planned Mockingbird Solar Center in western Lamar County that will now bring in $6.7 million to county coffers in lieu of property taxes over a 10 year period.
Jeff G. Snowden of Capex Consulting Group in Frisco represented Mockingbird Solar before the court in bringing the news of the $142.4 million battery storage facility addition to the $406 million solar farm previously announced.
The new agreement replaces a former abatement approved in 2020 when parent company Orsted Onshore Development Co. announced plans to build the center on roughly 4,440 acres of leased land located about 10 miles west of Paris off Highway 82 and partially on the historic Tridens Prairie, known locally as Smiley’s Meadow.
Targeted completion date originally planned for December 2023 has been moved back a year to December 2024 due to supply issues, Snowden said.
At Monday’s meeting, commissioners also approved a $320,856 contract with Computer Information Systems, Inc. to replace services now provided by Tyler Technologies for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The original contract is to be paid with American Rescue Act funds with the county picking up an annual maintenance fee going forward of $26,907.
“I just want to express my appreciation to the court because what we have is costing the county no telling how much money, and what we have is not working,” Sheriff Scott Cass said. “Now we have the same system as the City of Paris, and with information sharing the two major law enforcement agencies in this county can share real time information that benefits law enforcement, fire and EMS. This system will take our records management way into the future.”
Before the four-hourlong meeting ended, a seemingly frustrated sheriff brought some not so welcomed news that Ford Motor Company has canceled all contracts on 2022 police units, including on the 10 police equipped Explorers the county ordered early this year.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Cass said, adding that he has located 10 patrol cars but the company that has them wants an extra $9,000 each for them at 2023 prices. “I want to get someone from Ford to come meet with us to explain why this is happening.”
The court approved a $328,378.50 contract with Kofile Technologies, a records retention service out of Dallas, for archival digitization of probate records dating to the mid 1800s when Lamar County came into existence. The work, expected to take nine months to a year to complete, will catch the county up on archiving county clerk records. Funds for the contract come from an archival fee the county clerk charges for all documents.
In other action, the court gave permission to Holy Cross Episcopal Church to distribute flyers advertising “October Luncheons” every Thursday in October from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in parish hall, east of Bywater Park at 31 1st St. SE; gave approval to Adult & Teen Challenge of Deport to set up a table from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Adult Probation office to bring attention to the month of October as “Drug Awareness Month;” and approved a memorandum of understanding between Ark-Tex Council of Governments and Lamar County regarding a $4,500 pass through funding project for a community cleanup event.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.