Billie Suzanne Lancaster, of Paris, Texas passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Paris, Texas at the age of 82.
Billie was born on May 9, 1939, the daughter of Clifford and Phyllis Slaughter Mills in Houston, Texas.
She married the love of her life, Edwin Glenn Lancaster in Houston, Texas on May 23, 1957. Over the years attended Sam Houston State College earning five degrees, two being masters and she nearly earned her PHD.
She moved to the Paris area about 15 years ago from outside of Houston. She was an avid antique collector and expert. She owned and operated several antique stores as well as a B&B in the Paris area. She was part of the Historical Preservation Committee and served on the City Council. Sue served the maximum years allowed, six. While on the Paris City Council she served at least two years as Mayor Pro Tem. She was an advocate for animals and worked to enact the low cost spay and neuter (SNiP) program in the Paris area. She and her husband, Edwin bought and restored several historic structures in the Paris area. She loved the Paris community and loved history. She worked tirelessly to make Paris a better place, Sue had her mind set to fight for the citizens of Paris. She did anything and everything in her power to not only make major improvements in her districts but in the entire city of Paris.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark Allen Lancaster.
Sue is survived by her husband, Edwin Glenn Lancaster; one daughter, Sheryl Lancaster, of Houston, Texas; son, Steven Michael Lancaster and wife, Carol; two granddaughters, Alice Lancaster and Lauren Hollander; one grandson, Jonathan Bell; several half siblings.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Lamar County Humane Association.
Services provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Home at 425 S. Church Street, Paris, TX.
