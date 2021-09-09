Paris Planning & Zoning Commission approved a change in zoning and a final plat for the reconstruction of the Circle K Fuel Station at the corner of South Church Street and the exit ramp off SE Loop 286 at a Monday night meeting.
The commission also approved a preliminary plat for the construction of a hair salon at the corner of 30th Street NE and Pine Mill Road, a final plat for the construction of a food pantry storage pantry at 503 1st St. NW for the Downtown Food Pantry and a preliminary plat for a 16-lot expansion of the Stone Ridge Subdivision along 47th Street NE.
