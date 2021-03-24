Mary Louise Hunt Watson, 78, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
A graveside service is set for Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery Open Air Chapel under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Home.
Mary was born on Jan. 1, 1943, in Dallas, to Furman and Lucille Windham Hunt.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1960. Mary worked for Paris Auto Glass for 34 years. She loved her job there and was able to make so many friends in the community. Any day of the week you could find her at Walmart or Dairy Queen, her two favorite spots. She would always know someone everywhere she went and that made her happy. She was known as Nanny to all her grandkids and their friends as well. She will be missed by all that know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Mindi Leigh Lambert.
Survivors include a daughter, Melody Lambert and husband, Bruce; son, Pat Watson and wife, Sheila; grandchildren, Stacy Nobles and husband, Destin, Matt Lambert and wife, Staci and Emeri Watson; great-grandchildren, Trinton Nobles, Jack Nobles, Graham Lambert and Brayson Swan; and several cousins and friends.
Named to serve as pallbearers are Destin Nobles, Trinton Nobles, Greg Winn, James Proctor and Jerry Bolton.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
