Deport Elementary School principal Lanny Mathews has announced the honor rolls for the fourth six weeks reporting period of the 2020-21 school year.
A Honor Roll
First-grade: Addison Basinger, Charleigh Berry, Jada Freelen, Tyson George, Kodi Gilliam, Tucker Johnson, Walter Kemp, Karsen Lewis and Cade Smith.
Second-grade: Braden Barnes, Tatum Barnes, Bethany Blalock, Asher Merritt, Alyssa Smith, Case Whitney and Brayden Whitsell.
Third-grade: Brinlee Murphy.
Fifth-grade: Sylvia Currin, Andrew Goodwin, Adalyn Hagood, Tyson Lewis, Benton Mathews and Jacob Todd.
A/B Honor Roll
First-grade: Ann Marie Kemp and Emma Russell.
Second-grade: Bryce Cannon, Abram Cavender, Keaton Larkin, Chezy Lopez, Carver Smith, Olivia Whittaker and Gabriel Zermeno.
Third-grade: Alexi Bothwell, Easton Elrod, Adaleigh Goodwin, Aspen Hudson, Alynah Lopez, Connor Spears and Trig Watson.
Fourth-grade: Logan Cawvey, Kynzlee Crawford, Raelyn Evers, Brooklyn Gilliam, Jaxon Harris, Draven Hartgrove, Haven Landiak, Kensler Larkin, Keith Myers, Rileigh Rodgers, BrookeLynn Salter, Cash Teague, Shyan Teakell and Khloe’ Upchurch.
Fifth-grade: Peyton Barrentine, Payton Coleman, Rebecca Goodin, Brandon Griffin, Jonathan Grissom, Kayston Hathcock, Morgan Holt, Chloe Lewis, Marie Limones, Joaquin Lopez, Coltin Moore, Cassie Purcella, Braylen Smith, Jaidyn Smith, Shawn Smith, Drake Swaim, Isabella Tompkins, Lucas Torres and Jayden Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.