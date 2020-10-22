In the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court case McGirt v. Oklahoma, which impacts many of the tribes in eastern Oklahoma, allowing them to reaffirm long-standing claims of sovereignty, the Choctaw Nation has offered “Oklahoma History Supplemental” containing updated information correcting teachings of the past 113 years that tribal governments and reservations ended in 1907.
As Chief Gary Batton noted in his blog, “An important part of sovereignty is making sure our story is told and told correctly.”
The Choctaw Nation has been working closely with all three Oklahoma history textbook publishers. The educational material developed by the Choctaw Nation Education Department will be posted soon by the Oklahoma Department of Education, and is available for schools until textbook publishers make corrections for future editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.