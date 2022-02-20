James Danny Chance

Danny Chance, 71, of Reno, Texas, passed away at Baylor Medical Center-Dallas on Feb. 14, 2022, with his valentine holding his hand.
The family will conduct a memorial service held at Calvary United Methodist Church on March 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Marks officiating.
Cremation arrangements were made by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1950, in Paris to D.B. and Bess Carroll Chance.
He graduated from Paris High School, a long time ago, where he played tennis and was known to The Paris News and its readers as “Slamming Danny Chance.” He was a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church and was a tenor in their chancel choir.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patricia Chance; brother, Charles “Dick” Chance (Margaret); and a son, Drew Chance. Danny and Patricia shared her children, Melissa “Missi” Jones (Tommy) and Clyde Crews Jr. (Joe); eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also a special other child, Vanessa T.O.D. Rhodes; and his fur children, Nudder Budder and Abbie.
The family wishes a special thanks to Dr. D. Ganguly and staff and Dr. C. Wilcox.
Primary elections in Texas generally have poor voter turnout, however, in some races, the primary race determines who takes office because incumbents or candidates face only intraparty challengers. Texans can submit their vote via mail, during early voting or on Election Day. How do you plan to vote in the primary?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.