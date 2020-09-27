The status of work on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 17th Street NE and the recent failure of the newly placed water main in the 100 block of S. Main Street are topics of discussion Monday at Paris City Council.
Councilors will go behind closed doors to consult with City Attorney Stephanie Harris regarding renovations at Love Civic Center during a 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Public hearings are scheduled for zoning change requests at 3787 NW Loop 286, 3800 SW Loop 286, 426 30th St. NE and 1629 and 1639 Pine Bluff St.
In other action, councilors are to take a look at Paris Economic Development Corp. budget amendments for the current fiscal year and the transfer of funds from unencumbered appropriation balances to over-expended accounts for fiscal year 2020-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.