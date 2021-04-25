Paris Police Department
Jennifer Marie Tidwell, 31: Judgment nisi/use/possession of identifying information, five items (two counts).
Howard Paul Browner, 20: Possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, unlaw carrying of a weapon.
Zhandervion Quatwuin Lane, 20: theft of a firearm.
Chadwich DeHayes Smith Jr., 25: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 2, more than 400 grams.
Hakeem Dantone Crittenden, 26: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joey DeWayne Lester, 40: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Curtis W. Adams, 44: Capias pro fine/proof of financial responsibility.
Ralph Thurston Oneal, 38: District court commit/DWI, third or more.
Duane Smith, 40: County court commit/motion to revoke/assault causing bodily injury.
Keyona Ravonne Johnson, 35: County court commit/failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.