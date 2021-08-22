Honey Grove City Hall
Honey Grove City Council on Monday compromised on new residential home requirements.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

The Honey Grove City Council will conduct a budget workshop Monday evening, as well as propose a tax rate for the year.

After the workshop which begins at 5:30 p.m., the council will roll over into a special meeting, with adopting new voter equipment, approving a special election in November and supporting up to $500 for Honey Grove ISD for personal protective equipment.

The workshop starts at 5: 30 p.m. Monday in the LyDay Hall, in the Hall-Voyer Library, and the regular meeting starts immediately after the workshop.

