Police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Fort Street at 6:47 p.m. Saturday for running a stop sign. The driver, 41-year-old Keith Lanell Williams, of Paris, was found to be driving while intoxicated. There was a child in the vehicle, so Williams was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in the vehicle. Williams was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris men jailed on felony warrants
Stephen Ray Easter, Jr, 31, of Paris, was seen walking in the 300 block of Grove Street at 3:52 a.m. Monday. Easter was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. The warrant stemmed from an incident in August 2019 where he had fired a shotgun into a residence in the 600 block of East Price Street. Easter was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Joshua Alexander Henry, 29, of Paris, was seen at his residence and was known to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Henry was arrested and placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in June 2020 where Henry reportedly struck a complainant with his vehicle, police said.
Police investigating business, home break-ins
Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 3100 block of Lamar Ave at 2:34 p.m. Saturday. The complainant reported someone broke a window on the back side of the business to gain access. Once inside, the unknown suspect(s) stole four guns. The incident is under investigation.
At 7:56 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a home burglary in the 300 block of Stone Avenue. The complainant reported someone had kicked in their front door and had stolen some cash while rummaging through cabinets and drawers. The incident is under investigation.
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 200 block of 16th Street SE at 3:40 p.m. Sunday. The complainant reported someone had broken a window on the south side of his residence and had stolen some jewelry. The burglary occurred sometime between May 26 and May 30. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 355 calls for service and arrested six people during the holiday weekend.
