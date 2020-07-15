Cathy Jil Conklin, 62, of Paris, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police charge Paris woman with murder
- Charla Singleton makes history as first female Delta County Sheriff; Skidmore takes home Lamar County Pct. 1 Commissioner
- Paris-Lamar County Health District reports 8 more cases
- Texas classrooms can stay closed this fall without losing state funding if local health officials order it
- Clarksville’s Coulter retires after 41 years of coaching
- Lamar County Covid-19 report climbs to 410 with 13 new cases today
- Five more virus cases reported for Lamar County
- Paris Police Department releases statement on Saturday altercation that sparked Sunday's protest
- Health district reports 15 new Covid-19 cases today
- Paris City Council opts against further third party concrete work through March 2021
Images
Videos
Commented
- City of Paris to restart recycling program; changes announced (3)
- Remembrance Ceremony: descendants of families linked to 100-year-old lynching met for first time (1)
- Protestors shut down North Main Street on Sunday; seek arrest of white adult who fought black teen (1)
- Paris police ID, charge man who held teen at gunpoint (1)
- Fourth of July in Paris 2020 (1)
- Controversy surrounds Marvin Nichols Reservoir (1)
- New PEDC executive director sees potential in Paris (1)
- GUEST COMMENTARY: Lamar history should be preserved, but also learned from (1)
- COMMENTARY: Step on the stage to be heard (1)
- Protests continue against statue, systemic racism (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
Do you have a four-legged coronavirus companion?
Early in the coronavirus pandemic, animal shelters across the nation worried the pandemic would discourage people from adopting pets. Now months into the spread of Covid-19, shelters are reporting that adoptions continued at a remarkable rate given the circumstances. Research has shown that where there is a bond between human and animal, there is decreased stress. Do you have a four-legged coronavirus companion?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.