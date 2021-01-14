JAN. 12 to JAN. 14
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jan. 13
5:35 to 6:35 p.m., 1005 Dickson Ave.
First Responder-Paris
Jan. 13
12:44 to 1:44 p.m., 4000 Highway 19/24.
4:01 to 4:15 p.m., 955 34th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jan. 13
9:58 to 10:51 a.m., 4100 Clarksville St.
3:14 to 3:43 p.m., 3855
Lamar Ave.
Haz-Mat Incident
Jan. 13
7:38 to 8:23 p.m., 3400 Clarksville St.
Public Service
Jan. 12
11:21 to 11:40 a.m., 4027 Lamar Ave.
Jan. 13
1:33 to 1:45 p.m., 344 Hearon St..
3:48 to 4:10 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
