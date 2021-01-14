Fire and Rescue helmet

JAN. 12 to JAN. 14

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Jan. 13

5:35 to 6:35 p.m., 1005 Dickson Ave.

First Responder-Paris

Jan. 13

12:44 to 1:44 p.m., 4000 Highway 19/24.

4:01 to 4:15 p.m., 955 34th St. SE.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Jan. 13

9:58 to 10:51 a.m., 4100 Clarksville St.

3:14 to 3:43 p.m., 3855

Lamar Ave.

Haz-Mat Incident

Jan. 13

7:38 to 8:23 p.m., 3400 Clarksville St.

Public Service

Jan. 12

11:21 to 11:40 a.m., 4027 Lamar Ave.

Jan. 13

1:33 to 1:45 p.m., 344 Hearon St..

3:48 to 4:10 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.