STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/22: Acevedo was terrific in North Lamar’s two weekend games. He scored 16 points against Clarksville. And in the two games combined, he dished out eight assists, nabbed seven steals and shot 70% from the field.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/22: Bankhead was electric for the Patriots over the weekend. Scoring 19 big points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime, to help his team rally from 15 down and pull out the dramatic win.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/22: Acevedo was terrific in North Lamar’s two weekend games. He scored 16 points against Clarksville. And in the two games combined, he dished out eight assists, nabbed seven steals and shot 70% from the field.
NAME:
Gage Bankhead
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/22: Bankhead was electric for the Patriots over the weekend. Scoring 19 big points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime, to help his team rally from 15 down and pull out the dramatic win.
NAME:
Ty’Ciera Battle
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/22: Battle played a key role in her team’s dominating 42-16 win over Bowie last week. She scored a team-high 12 points, while also making an impact defensively with five steals.
NAME:
Harmony Marsh
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/22: Marsh turned in a dominant performance against Rivercrest last week, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks, leading her team both offensively and defensively.
NAME:
A’Zarrion Presley
SCHOOL:
Clarksville
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/22: Presley led his team in their dominating win against Liberty-Eylau, scoring a team best 16 points, and using his speed and excellent handles to blow by hapless defenders.
Actor Matthew McConaughey has announced he won’t be challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for the seat in the 2022 election. In a video posted Sunday night, he said political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take “at this moment.” Polls had shown McConaughey would have been a significant threat to Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Would you have voted for McConaughey as Texas governor?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.