At 7:37 p.m. Monday, Paris police responded to an assault in the 2400 block of North Main Street. The officers were told that two employees had an altercation and both had left prior to the officers’ arriving. An employee reported that during the fight, one of those involved had brandished a pistol. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating car theft, burglary
Paris police responded to the 800 block of Deshong Drive at 10:43 p.m. Monday in reference to a vehicle theft. The complainant reported someone had stolen their white 2013 Honda Accord. They thought they had accidently left the keys in the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 2200 block of Culbertson Street at 10:42 a.m. Monday. The complainant reported someone had forced entry into the back door while they were away from the residence. They reported several battery powered tools were stolen. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
Actor Matthew McConaughey has announced he won’t be challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for the seat in the 2022 election. In a video posted Sunday night, he said political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take “at this moment.” Polls had shown McConaughey would have been a significant threat to Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Would you have voted for McConaughey as Texas governor?
