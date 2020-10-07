Patsy Ruth Fugett, 89, of Altus, Oklahoma, went to be with her precious Jesus, husband, Albert and daughter, Tracy on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Graveside services are set for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma, with Aubrey Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Prater Lampton Mills and Coffey Funeral Home.
Pat was born on Sept. 30, 1931 to Raymond Lee McGhee and Lou Minda Perrin McGhee on an indian reservation in McNary, Arizona.
She graduated high school at Grant, Oklahoma in 1949. She married Albert O. Fugett in 1950 and they had four children, Roger and wife, Dorothy, of Powderly, Texas, Jan and husband, Jack Diltz, of Altus, Oklahoma, Brett and wife, Monda, of Reno, Texas and Tracy and husband, Alan Hambrick, of Muskogee, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Park and wife, Barbara Davies Park, of Yucaipa, California; and a host of friends.
Preceding her in death are sister, Ruby Taylor and husband, Deward; brother, Leo McGhee and wife, Sylvia.
Pat and Albert farmed the Red River bottom at Grant, Oklahoma for years. They later lived in Hugo, Oklahoma, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Tyler, Powderly and Altus, Oklahoma.
She retired from AT&T after years as a telephone operator.
Pat was the rock and moral compass of her entire family! Strong, determined and beloved by all who knew her. She enjoyed walking, exercise, reading, visiting with all her friends and she loved to cook. One of her greatest achievements in life was being a fierce warrior for Jesus and He took her home to rest when He felt her mission on earth was complete.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
