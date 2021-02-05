These are your top 5 finalists in this year's Cutest Couple Contest.
Who's the cutest couple?
These are your top 5 finalists in this year's Cutest Couple Contest. On Feb. 12, 2021 at 8 a.m., the couple whose photo receives the most votes will win a $100 gift certificate toward a jewelry purchase at David House Jewelry and a gift basket from Wicked Apple.
The name of the winning couple will be announced on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages on Feb. 12, 2021. They will also be published in The Paris News on Feb. 14, 2021. Newspaper employees are not eligible to participate in this contest.
