Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of NE Loop to a traffic accident with injuries. The responding officer met Tina Lavone Cadotte, the driver of one of the vehicles, and believed her to be highly intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to the City Jail without incident.
Police charge man with aggravated assault
Officers arrested Marco Jerell Paraham for aggravated assault family violence and theft of a firearm after responding to an assault call in the 300 block of 35th Street NE. He was taken into custody and transported to the Paris Police Department for booking.
Parole violation warrants ends in arrest
Officers arrested John Lewis Cawvey on a parole violation warrant in the 10 block of 25th Street NW. He was taken into custody and transported to Lamar County Jail without incident.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 105 calls for service and made three arrests on Wednesday.
