Officers were summoned to the 100 block of 27th Street NW in regards to a possible vehicle burglary. The reporting party said an person they knew as the Jessica Briggle was attempting to gain access to their vehicles.
Officers made contact with Briggle, and a local warrants check revealed that Briggle, also known as Jessica Kincaid, had an outstanding warrant for possession of controlled substance out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested on the warrant. During a subsequent search of Briggle’s property, suspected drug paraphernalia was found. Briggle was issued a citation. She was booked without incident and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Man charged with drug and paraphernalia possession
An officer stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Main Street for a traffic violation. During a consensual search of the vehicle, a box containing suspected narcotics, suspected marijuana and suspected drug parerphernalia was found. The driver of the vehicle, Ronald Minton, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He was booked and placed in jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 114 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
