Rith John Chhoeuy Jr. was born on Sept. 17, 1988, in Waco, Texas and passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
Rith (also known as R.J. to many) worked at CEFCO Convenience Store in Paris, Texas and then fell ill and was no longer able to work. He enjoyed working there and loved the people and co-workers.
He was always smiling and helping others. He loved music of all kinds and xbox games.
He is survived by his mother, Becky Brooks; and step-father, Carl Brooks; father, Rith Chhoeuy (Doehrman); and step-mother, Annette Doehrman; daughter, Allieya Michelle Chhoeuy; brothers, Herman Leon Cade and Rhin Michael Doehrman; and sisters, Sophany Soum and Taylor Ashaliyah Doehrman; as well as grandparents, Patsy Mitchell and Michael and Carolyn Doehrman.
Memorial Services will be on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Life Community Church. With Pastor Lynn Hood officiating.
Condolences may be left on-line at Fry-Gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.