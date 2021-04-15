Paris police arrested Wesley Lance Manning, 27, of Paris, at his residence in the 2200 block of Polk Street at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers had been dispatched to a disturbance and were told by the parties involved that there had not been a disturbance and refused to identify themselves. Manning was later identified and found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with two counts of sex offender duty to register and three traffic warrants.
Manning was arrested and placed in jail.
One arrested for DWI after wreck
Paris police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of Bonham Street at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses told police that after the accident occurred, a white female was seen walking away from the vehicle. They reported she had tattoos on her arms and her arm was bleeding. Officers located and arrested Olivia Nicole Fernandez, 30, of Paris, at her residence. She appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She was found to have at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.
Fernandez was charged with driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more, which is a felony. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Officers responded to 70 calls for service and arrested six people Wednesday
